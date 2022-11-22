Cambria man sustains serious injuries in single-vehicle crash

A 67-year-old Cambria man received life threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash near Watertown on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. The man was the only occupant in the vehicle and he was exiting southbound from State Highway 26, toward a roundabout for State Highway 19, in the Township of Emmet, at the western edge of Watertown.

The initial investigation showed the man was suspected of being involved in a minor hit and run crash on State Highway 26, in the Town of Oak Grove, near Juneau. It was reported the striking vehicle fled that scene southbound. As deputies responded to locate the vehicle, updates were received that the striking truck was traveling at a high rate of speed, and had eventually exited and crashed.

A responding Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant arrived shortly after the crash and the man was found trapped and unresponsive, but breathing, inside the truck. The man was transported by Flight For Life to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries after being extricated by the Watertown Fire Department.

Both crashes remain under investigation by the Crash Investigation Team. Excessive speed was a factor in the seriousness of the second crash. Other factors are being investigated.

Assisting with the crash response and investigation were the Watertown Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Watertown Fire and Paramedics, Dodge County Emergency Response Team (DCERT), and Flight For Life.