Cap City vs. Badger Lightning girls hockey, Friday, 7 p.m.

Bella Bowden

The Badger Lightning's Bella Bowden carries the puck up ice during Saturday's home game against Medford.

The Badger Lightning will host Cap City in a Badger Conference contest Friday night. The Badger Lightning already have league victories over Beaver Dam, Icebergs and Cap City.

