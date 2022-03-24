Capitol North — Boys

Columbus and Lodi shared the Capitol North Conference championship this winter, both going 8-2 in league play.

Both also had the only unanimous first team All-Conference selections, in Cardinals junior AJ Uttech and Blue Devils senior Brady Ring.

But it was the Blue Devils Ring who was picked as the league’s Player of the Year, getting the nod thanks to his near double-double average of 20.1 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Uttech averaged 15.6 points per game.

The second team was comprised of Lodi’s Jaylen Montgomery (11.0 ppg) and Erik Alsaker (8.9), Columbus’ Jack Fritz (14.2) and Mason Carthew (12.6) and Poynette’s Aiden Klosky (14.2).

Lodi (17-8 overall) and Columbus (21-5) split the regular-season series but it was Columbus that won the rubber-match, a 65-52 victory for the Cardinals in the WIAA Division 3 regional finals. The Cardinals advanced to the sectional finals before bowing out at the hands of eventual state champion Lake Country Lutheran.

ALL-CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE — BOYS

Player of the year — Brady Ring, Sr., Lodi.

FIRST TEAM — Brady Ring*, Sr., Lodi; AJ Uttech*, Jr., Columbus; Levi Birkholz, Jr., Lakeside Lutheran; Tom Balge, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep; AJ Bender, Fr., Lake Mills.

*Unanimous

SECOND TEAM — Erik Alsaker, Sr., Lodi; Jaylen Montgomery, Sr., Lodi; Jack Fritz, Sr., Columbus; Mason Carthew, Sr., Columbus; Aiden Klosky, Jr., Poynette.

HONORABLE MENTION

Columbus — Nathan Cotter, Sr. Lakeside Lutheran — Trey Lauber, Jr., and Ethan Schuetz, Jr. Luther Prep — Marcus Fitzsimmons, Sr. Lake Mills — Liam Garrigan, Jr. Poynette — Brett Hackbart, Soph.

