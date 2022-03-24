Capitol North — Girls

Lake Mills was better in league play than Columbus this season. But when it came to the conference’s postseason awards list, they were equals.

The L-Cats landed sophomore Taylor Wollin on the first team while the Cardinals had junior Mikenna Boettcher chosen, and both teams had a pair of second-teamers.

Boettcher averaged 11.2 points, 2.4 assists and 2.0 steals per game while teammates Alise Hayes (9.6 points, 8.1 rebounds per game) and Emma Paulson (10.3 points and 2.3 steals) also had nice statistical averages en route to second team honors.

Watertown Luther Prep’s Grace Schmidt, a 6-foot-1 senior headed to play at NCAA Division I California Baptist, was chosen as the league’s Player of the Year after putting up 22.5 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Lake Mills (20-6) overall won the league title at 8-2 while Columbus (18-9) was second at 7-3 and Luther Prep (16-8) was third at 6-4.

ALL-CAPITOL NORTH CONFERENCE — GIRLS

Player of the year — Grace Schmidt, Sr., Watertown Luther Prep.

FIRST TEAM — Grace Schmidt*, Sr., Luther Prep; Taylor Wollin*, Soph., Lake Mills; Mikenna Boettcher, Jr., Columbus; Lily Schuetz, Sr., Lakeside Lutheran; Dylann Harrington, Sr., Lodi; Hadley Walters, Jr., Poynette.

*Unanimous

SECOND TEAM — Isabella Pitta, Jr., Lake Mills; Emily Wollin, Soph., Lake Mills; Alise Hayes, Jr., Columbus; Emma Paulson, Sr., Columbus; Jenna Shadoski, Jr.., Lakeside Lutheran.

HONORABLE MENTION

Columbus — Jaiden Dornaus, Jr. Luther Prep — Taylor Zellmer, Sr. Lakeside Lutheran — Marin Riesen, Jr. Lodi — Rylee Schneider, Sr.

