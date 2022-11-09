Ron Johnson wins third term in U.S. Senate

Ron Johnson will return to Washington for a third term representing Wisconsin in the U.S. Senate.

The Oshkosh Republican was reelected Tuesday with a margin of about 30,000 votes, defeating Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes after a hard-fought race.

“There is no path mathematically for Lt. Gov. Barnes to overcome his … vote deficit,” Johnson said in a statement Wednesday. “This race is over.”

“Truth has prevailed over lies and the politics of personal destruction,” Johnson said. “I will do everything I can to help make things better for Wisconsinites and to heal and unify our country.”

Speaking in Milwaukee Wednesday afternoon, Barnes said he spoke to Johnson and conceded, and reminded the senator “that every single person in this state deserves a chance to achieve their dreams.”

The lieutenant governor thanked supporters, telling them he was honored to have had their support in his bid for the U.S. Senate.

“Together, we're going to continue to persevere,” Barnes said to close his remarks. “We're going to organize for better, we're going to fight for better — and one day soon, together, we will all achieve better.”

“Let's all move forward together,” he said.

Johnson, 65, launched his reelection bid in January despite having pledged in 2016 that his second term would be his last. He was the only Republican incumbent defending a Senate seat in a state that Democratic President Joe Biden won in 2020.

The Republican senator defeated Wisconsin Democratic folk hero Russ Feingold in 2010 and again in 2016, outperforming Donald Trump when the former president won Wisconsin — the first Republican presidential candidate to do so since 1984.

More than a decade since his first campaign, Johnson has remained motivated by a drive “to prevent the bankruptcy of this nation, the mortgaging of our kids’ future,” he told the Cap Times in a previous interview.

He’s come to be known both as a lightning rod and a campaign underdog. He has attracted national attention for declaring that the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol wasn't an armed insurrection, advising people to gargle mouthwash to kill COVID-19 and suggesting funding for Social Security and Medicare should be up for renewal every year. His tendency to run headfirst into controversy has led both Democrats and Republicans to underestimate him at several points since he stepped into the Wisconsin political arena.

“Ron Johnson is … the little engine that could, sometimes,” Jessica Taylor, the Senate analyst for the Cook Political Report, told the Cap Times last month. “He’s been counted out before, and I think he kind of seems to thrive on that.”

Johnson held a relatively consistent lead over Barnes throughout most of the general election, with the exception of a brief post-primary bump for the Democrat. Barnes faced few attacks from his Democratic opponents, and his top challengers dropped out and rallied around him in the final week of the primary.

Political strategists attributed the evaporation of Barnes’ post-primary lead to Johnson and his allies pummeling Barnes on crime and tapping into voters’ worries about inflation.

The Johnson campaign criticized Barnes for having introduced a bill in the state Legislature that would have ended cash bail, his support for reducing prison populations and endorsements from groups that support the “defund the police” and “abolish ICE” movements.

Barnes’ campaign hammered his “everyman” message, reminding voters of his upbringing as the son of a public school teacher and a third-shift autoworker. His campaign said he ran to give Wisconsinites a shot at the American dream and to hold Johnson accountable.

Speaking at a Republican Party of Wisconsin convention in June 2021, about six months before he launched his reelection bid, Johnson delivered a speech preaching harmony and positivity, painting Democrats as an angry party bent on fundamentally changing the United States.

That refrain remained a central component of his campaign message.

“The nation’s just become way more divided,” Johnson told the Cap Times in September when asked what had changed since he first ran for office in 2010 amid a wave of anti-establishment sentiment embodied by the Tea Party movement. “I hate the division. It’s exhausting.”

Which party will control the U.S. Senate was unclear Wednesday, with votes still being counted in tight races in states like Arizona and Nevada. Whether Republicans are in the majority or minority will, at least in part, determine Johnson’s influence in Washington come January.