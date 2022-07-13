Car crash injures 2 near Lyndon Station

On Wednesday, July 13, at approximately 1 p.m., a crash occurred on County Road HH at Dombek Road near Lyndon Station.

The crash involved a woman, 66, who was driving a 2016 Buick Enclave, and a man, 38, who was driving a 2013 VW Passat. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the VW Passat was passing in a no-passing zone and struck the oncoming Buick Enclave.

Both drivers needed to be extricated from their vehicles. The driver of the VW Passat sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to UW Health in Madison via Med Flight with life threatening injuries. The other driver was transported to Mile Bluff Medical Center via ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of the parties involved have been withheld pending notification of relatives.

Assisting agencies included Juneau County Sheriff and Lyndon Station Fire and EMS. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating.