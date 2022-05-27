 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Casting call planned in June for James and the Giant Peach

Portage Center for the Arts will hold an open casting call for the Zona Gale Young People's Theatre (ZGYPT) August 2022 production of "James and the Giant Peach — the Musical."

The casting calls will be held on both Tuesday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m. and on Thursday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m.; participants do not need to be present both nights. Callbacks, if needed, will be held Saturday, June 18 at 9 a.m. 

Participants do not need to bring anything with them other than a positive attitude and willingness to share their talent by participating in acting, dancing, and singing exercises. ZGYPT is primarily looking to cast ages 10-18, however there are a few roles for college students and adults as well. 

Contact Director Beth Edmondson (bethedmondson310@gmail.com) with questions. If you are interested in joining the stage crew, please contact Stage Manager Bev Choutka (BevChoutka@msn.com). For additional details, please visit www.portagecenterforthearts.com.

