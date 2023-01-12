Celebrating a local pharmacist on National Pharmacist Day

“If you have a question, ask.”

That’s a piece of advice from Nikki Hopp, a pharmacist at Portage’s Wilz Hometown Pharmacy.

“We’re always here to help.” Hopp said in anticipation of Thursday’s National Pharmacist Day. “Don’t be afraid to ask.”

I asked then, unafraid, “Why did you want to become a pharmacist?”

“I want to help,” she said, oftentimes commuting two hours a day to answer those questions asked and to offer the help that people need. “Work ethic, a love of science, and a passion for helping people has got me to where I am today.”

Today, she’s filling prescriptions at Watertown Hometown Pharmacy in Watertown, an hour’s drive away from Portage nearer Milwaukee than Madison. She goes from pharmacy to pharmacy to help, to listen, to offer suggestions, to give advice, to be a go-between between local patients and their doctors.

“I love it when I actually see the progress someone has made after taking my recommendation,” Hopp said. “To see that it’s all working.”

She’s been working a long while. She got her bachelor of science at Carroll University in Waukesha in the 1990s, did pre-pharmacy studies at UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha, and earned a doctor of pharmacy degree at UW-Madison.

She worked as a pharmacist for many years at Walgreens in Madison before becoming the pharmacy manager in Portage. She started in December 2021.

“The Portage community is warm and trusting,” Hopp said. “It’s good being here.”

Her interest in medicine started when she had thoughts of starting a family and having children. “I always wanted kids,” she said, “and I wanted to keep them safe. I wanted to educate myself in medicine to keep them safe.” She wanted to know, for instance, the proper doses of antibiotics if she had to administer them to her children.

She now helps Portage families with their own medical needs and has three children of her own. “Oh, I still always check their doses,” she said.

However great it is to come to work every day at Wilz, there are challenges of being a pharmacist, like keeping up with ever changing information. “How we treat diabetes, for instance, even in the last five years, has been significant,” she said. There are new drugs being introduced all the time that have to be understood. There are vaccine guidelines to adhere to. Indications change. An indication, in medicine, is a valid reason to use a certain test, procedure, surgery, or medicine.

Science, in other words, is not static. Science is changing constantly, and being on top of it is a daunting task.

But, also, there are the customers in Portage who come to Wilz Hopp gets to help. “I love doing this,” she said of her job.

Not afraid to ask, I inquired, “What are some simple pieces of advice to improve one’s health, particularly in this Wisconsin winter?”

Eat right, Hopp said. Eat fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Exercise. “We are meant to move,” she said. She runs 50 miles a week. “Get outside, even in the cold. Even 20 minutes of exercise a day can make a big difference.” Get Vitamin D, she suggested. Do these things and one can feel better.

There is a quote by Hippocrates that speaks to Hopp: “Wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity.”

There are artists, then, behind a pharmacist’s counter in Portage.