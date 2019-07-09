The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce and the Big Top Parade and Circus Celebration planning committee released the names of the celebrity judges who will preside over the 2019 Big Top Parade, awarding prizes to the Saturday, July 20 event’s top entries. They include state Rep. Dave Considine, former NBC-15 personality Amy Carlson and local Boys & Girls Club leader Karen DeSanto.
After nearly 30 years teaching at Baraboo’s middle school, Considine won the 81st District seat in the Wisconsin Assembly in 2014. Carlson had worked at NBC-15 since 1988, most recently as the weekend weather forecaster, before retiring June 30. DeSanto is a Baraboo institution with deep roots in the circus art form.
The Al. Ringling Theatre will play a key role in the Circus Celebration, screening “The Greatest Showman” at 7 p.m. the evenings before and after the parade, Friday and Saturday, July 19 and 20. But the circus fun truly begins Thursday, July 18, when Professor Stich’s Original Baraboo Circus Band will perform at Concerts on the Square in downtown Baraboo.
On Saturday, July 20, downtown Baraboo will host Circus Palooza from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with vendors offering grilled cheese sandwiches, carnival games, beer, wine and other treats. The main event, the seventh annual Big Top Parade presented by Baraboo State Bank, will begin at 11 a.m. The celebrity judges will be part of a 75-unit parade featuring historic circus wagons and entries adopting this year’s “Summer of Luv” theme.
Afterward, a “Boo-Stock” music festival featuring live music from Gary & the Gators and the DJ wizardry of parade Grand Marshal Gene Allen Scott will keep the party going.
For more information, visit bigtopparade.com or call 608-356-8333.
