 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Celine BONDED to Penny

Celine BONDED to Penny

Celine BONDED to Penny

Celine is a sweetheart. She is more subdued than her sister Penny, but still loves to play with a string... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News