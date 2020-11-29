Central Wisconsin enforcement sees sex offender registry as 'tool'

While they keep files within the department, Pointon said they “mirror” the registry aside from the information kept on sex offenders being supervised after leaving prison.

“We’re able to, and the general public’s able to, see exactly where these people are residing, exactly what their offense was,” Pointon said. “A photograph is available for us and the general public, physical characteristics are available, so it’s very useful for us and the general public.”

At its beginning, there were some concerns about public use, Meister said, but did not note any current issues. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said he has no current concerns about misuse by the public. It is largely a tool specifically for the public, he said.

Officers from every department noted that they remind the public it is illegal to harass someone for being listed on the registry. Pointon said for the last five years in his position, there are people uneasy about a sex offender living near them but he hasn’t seen any instances of misuse to that degree.