Nearly 25 years ago, Dawn Foster wanted to spend some time out of the house while raising her three daughters.
“I thought, ‘well, I’ll just get a little part-time job,’” Foster said, recalling when she began as a page at the former Portage Public Library building. “It was like, eight to 10 hours putting books away and then it just kind of progressed.”
Her first day was Aug. 11, 1994. Foster stayed with the library and it stuck with her as she became more involved, eventually beginning the baby reading hour and helping former Children’s Librarian Mary Loomans perform puppet shows. She said the support from staff while she worked 30 hours each week in addition to driving to Madison to get a master's degree in library and information science was part of the reason she now serves as the children’s librarian.
“Not everybody can say that they love their job, but I know I’m very lucky to have something I absolutely love,” Foster said.
Foster replaced the now retired Loomans in 2006. Children’s Clerk Angie Tomlinson was hired at around the same time and began working alongside Foster immediately after the library expanded for a larger children’s section in 2013.
“She’s been a fabulous boss,” Tomlinson said, noting that Foster allows her to create her own projects and “doesn’t micromanage.”
For Foster, it is truly about the support lent to her by others. During space academy-themed preschool story time at the children’s library wing Wednesday, she expressed gratitude to Tomlinson, volunteer teenagers and the parents who bring their children to take part in library events. As children waved or wished her goodbye, she called them by name as she wished them farewell.
Noting the summer weather as parents left with their children, Foster said, “Stay cool, and I know the library is the coolest place to be.”
Foster expressed a deep bond with the community and with the library. Tomlinson referred to Foster as “the brains behind the story times.” The current space academy story times have been ongoing for the last six weeks, prompting preschool-aged students to learn more about space exploration, aliens and other cosmic subjects.
“We say that we’re having fun,” Foster said. “We hope the kids enjoy it as much as us.”
As a former English teacher, Foster said she has the opportunity to share a love of books by serving as the children’s librarian.
“I get to read all of these great stories and get kids excited, but I also love the relationships I can build with families and be a resource for them,” Foster said.
Tomlinson said Foster is “just good for the community” and is involved with the free summer lunch program committee that started six years ago. She also said the transition Foster has made over more than two decades, starting in a position with little involvement to becoming a successful children’s librarian, is impressive.
“I think it’s fabulous that anyone nowadays has been at a job for 25 years,” Tomlinson said. “It’s amazing to me to move up from that. Now she has her own section of the library. It’s just a cool story.”
Foster estimated about 1,000 children take part in her programs monthly. Within two years after she became the children’s librarian, there was a 90% increase in program attendance. Foster sees children from area elementary schools during the school year and young visitors throughout the year.
She said she has no intention of giving up her post, even after more than a decade as children’s librarian.
“I’m not ready to retire yet,” Foster said with a laugh. “I just love it so much.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)