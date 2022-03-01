Chris Zwettler, Madison Edgewood

Most memorable win: Obviously beating Seymour in the state finals, 62-38, in 2002 will never be forgotten. With over 40 years of coaching (33 at Edgewood), I have been fortunate to have many memorable games, but I will go with this one:

In 2007 the last week of the season, we had to play Monroe on a Tuesday night at our place and at Verona on Friday. If we win both games we win the conference. Well, we lost to Monroe in OT and that knocked us out of a chance to win the Badger Conference. So we headed to Verona (still in the Badger Conference at the time before later moving to the Big Eight) on Friday. All they had to do was beat us and they would win the title outright. In fact we heard that they had a pep rally that day honoring their conference championship from that winter season and were upbeat about the boys winning that night, etc.