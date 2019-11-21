CHRISTMAS CAROL CHEER

Portage resident Jan Price and Sheboygan native Mike Ashworth -- former neighbors in Lodi -- play American Christmas carols Thursday during the Brown Bag Lunch Hour at the Portage Center for the Arts. Series patrons are encouraged to bring their own lunch and enjoy entertainment or education. The next installment will be from noon to 1 p.m. Jan. 23 when local artist Roberta Condon demonstrates pine needle coiling and explains the ecology of the Florida Long Leaf Pine. For more information about the series, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)