The administrator at a private Christian school in Baraboo recently advised three families with children enrolled at his school how to take ad…
An Elroy man and woman are charged with child neglect and multiple drug related crimes after police executed a search warrant at their home.
Felony assault charges have been filed against a Portage inmate whose actions apparently resulted in the ongoing lockdown of Columbia Correcti…
Phil and LuAnn Rittenhouse own a farm in between Union Center and Elroy that is “dripping with Christmas.”
BEAVER DAM / MAYVILLE—Mark A. Breselow, 64, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home.
Gene and Linda Weittenhiller are making the most of what may be their final Christmas together, one they said is the most magnificent and memo…
Residents along South Spring Street received new information about the road’s planned reconstruction next year.
JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Beaver Dam man was found guilty of intentionally pointing a firearm at a police officer Friday following a four-day tri…