SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — A Roman Catholic church in a Pittsburgh suburb has canceled its annual festival after an anonymous letter raised safety concerns.
The Diocese of Pittsburgh Pastoral Center received a handwritten letter in late July that said “Cancel August 14-17 Festival Security Problem is Huge.” Our Lady of Grace Parish in Scott Township was the only church in the diocese planning an event that week.
Church officials say while the letter did not specify a threat, there were concerns following the recent deadly shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
In a statement, the diocese said it mourns “the loss of carefree community.”
The church will consider other ways to raise money.
Authorities have not found the person who wrote and sent the letter.
