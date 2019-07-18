Circus World supports Big Top Parade

Circus World Museum is a key supporter of the Big Top Parade and Circus Celebration and is serving as a lead sponsor of Saturday's event in downtown Baraboo. Pictured, from left, are Bobbie Coons, Darren Hornby, Scott O'Donnell, Nanci Caflisch and Deirdre Marshall on June 27.

 BEN BROMLEY/Contributed
