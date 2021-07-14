 Skip to main content
City decides to extend emergency loan payback deadlines for Baraboo businesses, nonprofits
Members of the Baraboo Common Council agreed unanimously Tuesday to extend the deadline for businesses and nonprofits who borrowed emergency funds last year to accommodate for lost revenue during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was first considered by the Finance and Personnel Committee before being discussed immediately afterward by the full council. Council member Tom Kolb was absent.

Committee members decided on the final terms of the measure, said City Clerk Brenda Zeman. The loans will extend a year, until July 15, 2022, continuing at an interest rate of 2% with a required monthly minimum payment with interest included.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the interest will be applied equally to each monthly payment.

“We’ll project the interest out through that whole year so it will be equal payments,” Bradley said. “If they want to pay off early, then they won’t pay that whole amount of interest.”

The Emergency Assistance Fund-Small Business Loan Program was established in April 2020. The Emergency Fund-Non Profit Organization Loan Program was later set up in May 2020. Both aimed to provide funding to groups affected by the March 2020 citywide emergency declaration due to COVID-19.

Program funding was established through the city’s tax increment finance district fund and an economic development fund, allowing for $250,000 to be designated as small business relief. For the profit-based businesses, requirements included having no more than 25 full-time employees.

There were tougher restrictions to ensure the funding goes to a nonprofit entity, which “cannot be a governmental unit, political campaign, political organization, political lobbying organization, a charitable trust, a church or place of worship, a school or labor union,” must be current with payments to the city, not be in or anticipating bankruptcy, be located within the city and “have a strong local presence.”

The loans were to be repaid by July 15. Those who paid them off before January did not have any interest. The 2% interest began Jan. 1. According to the resolution, a total of 22 loans were issued. There were 17 outstanding loans as of Tuesday.

Council members also:

  • Adopted an amendment to the city comprehensive plan Planned Land Use Map to change the 120 acres of land on the east side of the city commonly known as the “Jackson property” from a planned use mixture of business, mixed-use and agriculture to mixed residential and parks/open space use.
  • Approved the conveyance of ownership of 222 and 230 Fourth Avenue, 622 Birch Street and 227 Fifth Avenue to the Community Development Authority for the construction of an addition at Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library because the CDA must own the property as the agency in charge of the anticipated USDA loan funding to be used for the project.
  • Approved the Consent of Landlord to Assignment of Lease allowing the Villas at UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County to enter into a loan with Prevail Bank. Bradley said the only obligation of the city within the agreement is to notify the bank if the tenant defaults on payments.
  • Approved additional compensation for the city treasurer and Zeman, set to begin retroactively from when Finance Director Cynthia Haggard resigned May 21, for extra duties taken on at what Bradley said is roughly $3 to $4 an hour until a new director begins with the city
  • Approve the first reading of an ordinance that would amend municipal code language to make the membership of the city on the Boo-U campus commission in-line with the bylaws of the commission that were changed in 2014 by the Sauk County Board of Supervisors

