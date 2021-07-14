City decides to extend emergency loan payback deadlines for Baraboo businesses, nonprofits

Members of the Baraboo Common Council agreed unanimously Tuesday to extend the deadline for businesses and nonprofits who borrowed emergency funds last year to accommodate for lost revenue during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resolution was first considered by the Finance and Personnel Committee before being discussed immediately afterward by the full council. Council member Tom Kolb was absent.

Committee members decided on the final terms of the measure, said City Clerk Brenda Zeman. The loans will extend a year, until July 15, 2022, continuing at an interest rate of 2% with a required monthly minimum payment with interest included.

City Administrator Casey Bradley said the interest will be applied equally to each monthly payment.

“We’ll project the interest out through that whole year so it will be equal payments,” Bradley said. “If they want to pay off early, then they won’t pay that whole amount of interest.”

The Emergency Assistance Fund-Small Business Loan Program was established in April 2020. The Emergency Fund-Non Profit Organization Loan Program was later set up in May 2020. Both aimed to provide funding to groups affected by the March 2020 citywide emergency declaration due to COVID-19.