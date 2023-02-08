The City of Lodi has issued a snow emergency beginning at 3 a.m. on Thusday, Feb. 9. According to Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith, the order will be in place for 48 hours, or until road crews complete snow removal operations.

The City website states that from Nov. 15 to April 15, a snow emergency will be in effect for the city "when 3 or more inches of snow is predicted in 24 hours or less." Thursday's forecast calls for 5 to 8 inches.

For the duration of the emergency, cars cannot be parked on any public street from midnight until 7 a.m., or until the snow removal has been complete in the area.

City Ordinance 295-5C also dictates that snow cleared from walkways cannot be pushed into the street.