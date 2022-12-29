Clausen Park revitalization, business expansions ahead in the new year for Fox Lake

Editor’s Note: To welcome in the new year, the Daily Citizen reached out to the mayors and city administrators in Dodge County communities. Beaver Dam, Waupun, Columbus, Fox Lake, Horicon, and Mayville all responded to let residents know what to expect in 2023.

Fox Lake City Administrator Kelly Crombie submitted the following responses to questions asked about changes in the city coming in 2023.

What are some major changes planned in your area in 2023?

The biggest story for Fox Lake in 2023 is that we received a DNR stewardship grant to revitalize Clausen Park which is located on Fox Lake. Construction will likely start in the late fall with our hope to have it ready to go for the 2024 spring. This will be a $630,000 project with half of the funds coming from the DNR. Plus local group Friends of Clausen Park has raised $60,000 for this project. The rest will come from the city. This will provide a new kayak launch, fishing piers, walking paths, restrooms, site furnishings. Everything will be ADA compliant.

What new businesses are being expected? Are there any businesses that you said goodbye to in 2022?

Riverstone Machining is expanding. Leroy Meats will likely be expanding in 2023 as well. The city has a development agreement signed with Leroy Meats to double the size in Fox Lake. A new multi-family project will be completed as well in 2023.

What road projects will occur in 2023?

Roads that will be done will be Rosedale and Center Street will both be receiving a mill and overlay.

What are the biggest issues you are seeing going into 2023 and what are some promising things you expect to happen as well?

The biggest issue the City of Fox Lake has will be putting the final steps in place for our parks project. The promising thing I see is the parks project. Last year, Fox Lake had the highest net new construction in Dodge County. Fox Lake is growing, families are moving in. etc.

Anything else you would like citizens to know about the upcoming year?

I would encourage people to get involved in the community. We have great volunteers here in Fox Lake. Whether it is the Chamber of Commerce, the Friends of Clausen Park, there are plenty of ways to get involved. It’s the people that are making a huge difference Fox Lake.