An element found in every living thing and essential to human life is also the enemy of clean water.
According to a study by the Earth Institute of Columbia University, phosphorus, “the 11th most common element on Earth is fundamental to all living things. It is essential for the creation of DNA, cell membranes, and for bone and teeth formation in humans.”
Phosphorus is also an abundant byproduct of life in the form of human feces and urine, and when phosphorus (as effluent from a wastewater treatment facility, or point source) reaches a body of water along with other run-off (non-point) it promotes the growth of algae. By removing phosphorus before it enters waterways, plant growth can be reduced and water clarity can be improved. Fishing and other recreational opportunities — such as swimming, boating and skiing — get better.
That task of regulating phosphorus in effluent is administered by the Environmental Protection Agency and regulated by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Area wastewater treatment plants are preparing for new limits in different ways – some of which will undoubtedly impact the sewer rates that are charged to municipal customers.
Changes roll out with new permits
Five-year permits to regulate discharge are issued by DNR to municipalities across the state. Issue dates are staggered, in part, for ease of enforcement.
“With the revolving permit schedule, in any given year DNR is going to issue 20 percent of all permits in the state,” said DNR Phosphorus Implementation Coordinator Matt Claucherty. “They’re all on five-year schedule. You have two years after the permit is issued to meet the limit. If you’re going to do a major upgrade to meet compliance you can have up to nine years to achieve that goal.”
According to Claucherty, it takes a lot of work to determine what phosphorus limits may be for point (treatment facility) versus non-point (field run-off or other source). In either case, cooperating is the norm rather than the exception.
“It’s all about working together to identify solutions,” he said. “Every community will have its own unique situation and it’s our job to work within our bounds to find a solution. We have to maintain our water-quality standards when we approve them so that’s the driving force behind what we do.”
A stream can handle less phosphorus discharge than a river, and a small river or lake can handle less than a large one.
“When we can do a TMDL (Total Maximum Discharge Limit) for a water body it basically is doing all the math to figure out how much phosphorus a water body can handle,” said Claucherty. “Then you assign allocations to different sources. Point sources are given a slice of the pie and non-point sources are also given one.”
Some cities face tight limits
Waupun, a city of more than 11,000 residents on the edge of Dodge and Fond du Lac counties, faces stringent phosphorus discharge limits, based on its location on a branch of the Rock River. The Waupun facility currently treats an average of 1.9 million gallons of water per day.
The city’s latest discharge permit calls for a reduction from no more than 1 milligram per liter to no more than 0.05 milligrams per liter. During high water events discharge limits change based on the volume of water present. Waupun has met limits even during heavy flooding, according to Randy Posthuma, general manager of Waupun Utilities.
Regular options to treat effluent — not related to flood events — include the addition of chemicals, filtration or Waupun’s chosen method of algae growth and harvest.
“Given the stringent levels that are being proposed for us, this is the only feasible option for us,” said Posthuma. “Our plans to grow and harvest algae will allow us to meet those limits in a cost-effective manner.”
Waupun is investing in a $32 million advanced biological nutrient recovery system, designed and engineered by Applied Technologies. Financing for the system includes a 40-year (EPA approved) loan of nearly $23 million at an interest rate of 2.375 percent, for an annual payment of nearly $890,000. An EPA grant of about $9.5 million will help to cover many other project costs.
The new system calls for the construction of a 35,000-square-foot greenhouse and processing facility on the north side of the wastewater treatment plant at 501 Fond du Lac St. Inside the greenhouse will be 85 miles of photo-bioreactors (clear tubes where sunlight interacts with liquid waste to grow algae). Equipment to process algae will also be installed, including a mechanical membrane separator, a centrifuge and a dryer.
Using the new system Waupun can achieve a higher standard of effluent purity than many other municipalities.
“It is assumed that most facilities will use chemical and filtration methods to meet lower discharge limits,” said Claucherty. “If there was a gold standard that would be it. If there’s a standard beyond that, the biological approach is perhaps the platinum or kryptonite one.”
Although the algae-growth system is largely covered by a grant and a loan, there are increased costs in debt service and operating expenses. Starting this April sewer rates in Waupun will increase 7.2 percent for the next four years (32.2 percent total). Monthly sewer rates for residential customers will increase from $19.42 to $25.98.
Charges are projected to be in the lower range of 18 area cities and competitive with all of them. The Class C Utilities (similar size, volume and watershed) average is $32.52 per month.
Wisconsin River study delaying permits
Baraboo is a city of more than 12,000 residents in Sauk County. The Baraboo wastewater treatment plant currently treats an average of 1.5 million gallons of wastewater per day. The treatment plant discharges wastewater into the Baraboo River, which flows into the Wisconsin River.
“My limit may not change, or it may drop from the current 1 milligram per liter to no more than 0.36 milligrams per liter,” said Baraboo Sewer Utility Superintendent Wade Peterson. “The new limit hasn’t been blessed by DNR and EPA so it has not been set yet. We meet our limit unless circumstances are unique. For the most part if numbers stay the way we expect we’ll be okay. If not my preliminary plan is to do a $7 million plant expansion to take care of phosphorus. We’re hoping, and I have my toes crossed, for good news.”
A currently unplanned expansion would include conventional chemical addition and filtration. Sewer rates could rise to meet increased costs.
Baraboo is operating under a permit that expired about a year-and-a-half ago. A sewer rate increase was approved about a year ago to fund a $3 million upgrade for treatment of bio-solids — treated sewage sludge most often recycled as a fertilizer and soil amendment.
According to Peterson, a recently completed Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) study for the Wisconsin River may be delaying permit approvals in that area.
“We have not planned for any rate increases for phosphorus removal,” he said.”We’re still kind of in the wait-and-see mode. We’re expecting a permit to be issued soon but we have no firm date for when that may occur.”
Portage in Columbia County has about 10,000 residents. The plant’s average daily influent (wastewater to be treated) is 1.5 million gallons per day. Wastewater is treated with pheric chloride and filtration. Treated effluent is discharged into the Wisconsin River.
According to Wastewater Utility Superintendent Dave Hornisher, the city is waiting for approval of new phosphorus discharge limits. The city’s current phosphorus discharge limit is one milligram of phosphorus per liter of treated water.
“We do know it’s going to be lowered but we have no idea how far,” he said. “Right now we’re below our limit. We average anywhere from 0.5 milligrams per liter up to 0.99 at the highest. There are so many variables — from where you’re located on a river, or a side stream, or what watershed you’re in.”
No updates are being anticipated at this point.
“Once the new limit is established we will get some sort of a timeline for implementation and we will have to fill out a form outlining how we will get down to that limit, whatever that might be,” Hornisher said.
The DNR’s new permit will be issued in late summer or early fall.
Phosphorous just part of the challenge
Claucherty said there are substantial challenges ahead.
“We have made quite a bit of progress on the wastewater front, however we have aging infrastructure at our facilities and our collection systems,” he said. “Sometimes we have increased industrial contributors. It’s hard to generalize about all of the communities in the state.”
Ultimately he believes that the DNR’s ultimate goal is attainable.
“Quite a lot of work has been put into determining at what point our rivers and streams see nuisance and algae growth, and at what point we see plant growth taking over. That number has been identified as being 0.075. We’re hoping all streams can come in at or below that number. We know it’s possible.”
He added, “Our goal is to have healthy and swim-able waterways in the state. Reducing phosphorus is just one part of achieving that goal.”