WISCONSIN DELLS — Dan Bullock, an executive with Holtz Builders Inc., which manages Hiawatha Residence Hall in Wisconsin Dells, confirmed Frid…
Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order shutting down all but essential business expires April 24. It should not be extended.
A Wonewoc man is charged with multiple felonies after allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor over a more than two-year period.
A Dodge County man has died from COVID-19.
Tegan Strook, 24, of Brandon, passed away April 9, 2020, as a result of an automobile accident.
WAUPUN — Helen’s Kitchen is an institution in Waupun, not in a cold and unfriendly way, but in the warm and welcoming manner in which it has s…
Health officials in Juneau County confirmed the first death in the county from COVID 19 on April 12.
A one vehicle crash in Necedah resulted in the death of two people on April 11.
One thing that Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano is certain about is the class of 2020 will have a graduation.
A Wisconsin Dells man was recently sentenced for his part in a robbery at Haskins Park in West Baraboo.