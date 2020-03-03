COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie alum Greenheck named to All-WIAC team

Sauk Prairie High School alum Taylor Greenheck was named to the All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Team on Tuesday.

Greenheck, a junior at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, was one of 10 players to be named All-WIAC. It's the first career all-conference honor for Greenheck, who led the Pointers with 11.5 points per game while starting all 26 games.

Greenheck also averaged 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 35.6 points per game. The 2017 graduate of Sauk Prairie shot 44.8 percent from the field, 26.7 percent from the 3-point line and 83.5 percent from the free-throw line.

Stevens Point compiled a 10-16 record this season, including going 5-9 to finish sixth in the WIAC. The Pointers had their season end with a 72-63 loss at UW-Eau Claire in the opening round of the WIAC Tournament.

UW-Whitewater won the regular-season conference title with a 13-1 record, while UW-Oshkosh beat UW-Eau Claire in the championship of the WIAC Tournament.

UW-Oshkosh's Leah Porath was named the WIAC Player of the Year, while UW-Whitewater's Aleah Grundahl was the Newcomer of the Year and UW-Whitewater's Keri Carollo the Coach of the Year.

