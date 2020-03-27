COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second weekend of NCAA Tournament was setting up to be special

When the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team won the 2015 Big Ten Conference title, the final Associated Press Poll of the regular season was led by powerhouses Kentucky, Villanova, Wisconsin, Duke, Arizona, Virginia and Gonzaga.
This year, the co-Big Ten champion Badgers ended the season ranked 17th. The top seven teams in the country looked a bit different this time around, with Kansas, Gonzaga, Dayton, Florida State, Baylor, San Diego State and Creighton leading the field. Other than Kansas, it’s not exactly a who’s who of the college basketball world.
If the NCAA Tournament hadn’t been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is likely the weekend the parity and upstarts that defined the 2019-20 regular season would have gotten interesting.
The first week of the three-week tournament, which would have started March 19, gets all the shine as people call off work to spend all day watching games that typically include at least a couple buzzer-beaters and upsets. Then there’s the third week, when a champion is crowned.
But the second week of the 2020 NCAA Tournament might have held the most intrigue. Underdogs typically get weeded out in the Sweet 16, leaving the powerhouse programs to play for trips to the Final Four. However, almost all of this year’s top seeds would have been considered party crashers to a Final Four that is usually occupied by blue bloods like Duke and Kentucky.
Kansas, which has three championships and 14 Final Four appearances and would have entered the 2020 tournament as the favorite, was the only blue blood that would have been assured a top-two seed in this year’s tournament.
The rest of the teams atop the final AP poll have zero championships and five Final Four appearances between them. Just one of those, Gonzaga’s runner-up finish in 2017, came in the last 45 years.
Baylor’s two Final Four appearances came in 1948 and 1950, while Dayton took second in 1967 and Florida State was the runner-up in 1972. The final two in the top seven — San Diego State and Creighton — have never made the Final Four and have combined to reach the Sweet Sixteen just five times.
The numbers say that at least one of those schools would have had a program-defining moment by reaching the 2020 Final Four. A No. 1 seed makes the Final Four 94.3% of the time, while at least two No. 1 seeds qualify 51.4% of the time. There has been a No. 2 seed in the Final Four in 29 of the past 35 years.
With the aforementioned teams likely making up a bulk of the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds this year, a success-starved fan base was going to get to see their team reach the biggest stage college basketball has to offer.
That’s what makes college sports special. Every school across the country has their own traditions, storylines and style, but many of those details remain regional unless the school breaks through on a big stage. If you’re not a fan of one of the biggest programs in the country, that stage doesn’t happen often — unless the team can take the breakthrough and run with it.
Wisconsin experienced that firsthand in 2000, when the underdog Badgers made a Final Four run that fans are still talking about. The basketball program hasn’t been the same since, going on a run of unprecedented success that made the 2014 and 2015 Final Four appearances much less shocking.
Similar to Wisconsin fans partying on State Street in 2000, the fans of Creighton, San Diego State, Dayton, Florida State and Baylor had a chance to experience something they never have before. On the college level, that exposure can also lead to a boost in the local economy, increased revenue and more prospective students.
There is no guarantee that the breakthrough programs of 2020 will get this chance again soon. The eligibility limits in NCAA basketball allow for each season to tell its own story. However, those stories don’t last. Dayton has already lost AP Player of the Year Obi Toppin to the NBA draft, while three of Gonzaga’s double-digit scorers were seniors, and any of the other programs could lose players to the professionals, transfer or injury.
The magic also doesn’t carry over from year to year. The blue bloods aren’t going to stay down for long, or a talented crop of freshmen could come in and control the college landscape next season. Therefore, when the right mix of players comes together, teams have to take advantage.
When college basketball comes back, there will be upstarts and powerhouses, but it won’t necessarily be the teams that wrote the unfinished story of the 2019-20 season.
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!