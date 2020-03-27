COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Second weekend of NCAA Tournament was setting up to be special

Kansas, which has three championships and 14 Final Four appearances and would have entered the 2020 tournament as the favorite, was the only blue blood that would have been assured a top-two seed in this year’s tournament.

The rest of the teams atop the final AP poll have zero championships and five Final Four appearances between them. Just one of those, Gonzaga’s runner-up finish in 2017, came in the last 45 years.

Baylor’s two Final Four appearances came in 1948 and 1950, while Dayton took second in 1967 and Florida State was the runner-up in 1972. The final two in the top seven — San Diego State and Creighton — have never made the Final Four and have combined to reach the Sweet Sixteen just five times.

The numbers say that at least one of those schools would have had a program-defining moment by reaching the 2020 Final Four. A No. 1 seed makes the Final Four 94.3% of the time, while at least two No. 1 seeds qualify 51.4% of the time. There has been a No. 2 seed in the Final Four in 29 of the past 35 years.

With the aforementioned teams likely making up a bulk of the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds this year, a success-starved fan base was going to get to see their team reach the biggest stage college basketball has to offer.