College updates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Riley Spear of Marshall, graduated from the University of Utah on April 30, 2020.

Spear, whose major is listed as communication bachelor of science was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university’s first-ever virtual commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The graduating class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020.

Guenther named to Spring Dean’s List at University of Findlay

Maverick Guenther, of Fall River, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

Students make Dean’s List at Edgewood College

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the Spring 2020 semester:

Peyton Henry, Julia Seidlinger and Joseph Kalafut of Columbus, Elizabeth Soter of Fall River.

Students graduate Wisconsin Lutheran College