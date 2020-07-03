College updates

Riley Spear of Marshall, graduated from the University of Utah on April 30, 2020.
Spear, whose major is listed as communication bachelor of science was among the 8,628 graduates who were honored during the university’s first-ever virtual commencement due to the coronavirus pandemic. The graduating class of 2020 includes students who graduated summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020.
Guenther named to Spring Dean’s List at University of Findlay
Maverick Guenther, of Fall River, was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at the University of Findlay. To earn this achievement, a student must attain a grade point average of at least 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.
Students make Dean’s List at Edgewood College
The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at Edgewood College for the Spring 2020 semester:
Peyton Henry, Julia Seidlinger and Joseph Kalafut of Columbus, Elizabeth Soter of Fall River.
Students graduate Wisconsin Lutheran College
Logan Kehoe, of Columbus, graduated from Wisconsin Lutheran College in May 2020. He received a bachelor of arts degree in business administration. Kehoe is a graduate of Columbus Senior High School.
Kelly Tramburg, of Fall River, graduated cum laude from Wisconsin Lutheran College in May 2020. Tramburg received a bachelor of science degree in biology. Tramburg is a graduate of Fall River High School.
Students named to Dean’s List at UW-Eau Claire
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire has named the spring 2020 Dean’s List. Those students are Bailey Wilson, of Columbus and Chloe Slotten, of Fall River.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!