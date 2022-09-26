 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Columbus (6-0, 4-0) at Lodi (6-0, 4-0)

Colton Brunell Columbus

Columbus' Colton Brunell runs away from a would-be tackler during Friday's Capitol Conference game.

The hype is real between these two Capitol Conference foes, meeting for the 20th time since 2004. Lodi has owned the rivalry 15-4, but in past years the Cardinals have made games hard for the Blue Devils. With both teams undefeated expect this to be a battle for the ages, which will likely be for the league title … unofficially.

