The hype is real between these two Capitol Conference foes, meeting for the 20th time since 2004. Lodi has owned the rivalry 15-4, but in past years the Cardinals have made games hard for the Blue Devils. With both teams undefeated expect this to be a battle for the ages, which will likely be for the league title … unofficially.
Columbus (6-0, 4-0) at Lodi (6-0, 4-0)
Related to this story
Most Popular
A La Valle woman faces more than six years in prison after being charged for colliding with a motorcycle in August 2021, leaving one person de…
We asked and you answered! Starting way back in June, we asked our readers to vote for the best businesses in South Central Wisconsin. You did…
4-year-old jumps from farm wagon to road, struck by vehicle, killed, Columbia County authorities say
A 4-year-old jumped from a farm wagon onto to a road and was struck by a vehicle and killed in Columbia County on Wednesday, authorities reported.
A 36-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court on Wednesday charged with her fifth offense of drunken driving following sideswiping another vehicle on Highway 151 earlier in the day.
Less than a year after granting a Reedsburg man a deferred sentence agreement and probation, Sauk County court officials are considering revok…
A child died Wednesday after being hit by a vehicle, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The Warriors delivered another memorable win at Bob Mael Field on homecoming in the site's 30th anniversary season.
A first-time coach, largely inexperienced roster and surprise incoming players have made for quite the melting pot, but it appears to be the Warriors' recipe to success.
43-year-old Heath Fjorden has been charged with five felonies in relation to an explosion at Beagle's Bar and Grill in Lyndon Station on Sept. 1.
The Warriors' season looked to be circling the drain after less than a month, but interim coaches have rejuvenated the Portage swim program.