Columbus and Horicon police chiefs are now certified public managers through UW-Madison

Police chiefs in Columbus and Horicon completed a course on Friday at the UW-Madison Law Enforcement Command College in order to become certified public managers.

Columbus Police Chief Dennis Weiner and Horicon Police Chief Amy Yahnke were in a six-week law enforcement leadership and management program through the college and were among 34 law enforcement command-level leaders in the program throughout the state. Weiner said that by completing the program, they are designated by UW-Madison as certified public leaders.

The Wisconsin Law Enforcement Command College is a joint venture of the Certified Public Manager Program and the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Training and Standards Bureau. The six-week, in-residence leadership and management development program prepares law enforcement leaders for challenges facing their profession.

“When I was appointed chief in March 2019, I looked for some executive-level training to attend,” Weiner said. “I had attended several supervisory trainings over my career, including the new chief’s and sheriff’s training put on every February by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. This program is much deeper. There are a couple other programs highly recognized, but they are very expensive and also run for the most part in one or two blocks of eight to 12 weeks. With our staffing levels fluctuating I thought that scenario may pose a hardship.”

Weiner said one benefit of this program was that it was done one week at a time over nine months and that the tuition included meals and lodging.

The topics included everything from: leadership, ethics, hiring, human resources, discipline, internal investigations, open records law, officer wellness, community relations, Family and Medical Leave Act, budgeting, decision making, executive writing, and communication.

Brad Wentlandt, retired chief of the Greenfield Police Department, is the program director and has built from the ground-up an outstanding program that has a waiting list, Weiner said.

“We were class No. 8 of the program,” Weiner said. “He has put together an amazing list of instructors, many who did not have law enforcement backgrounds, but their topics were important ones in our jobs.”

Both Weiner and Yahnke were selected for the 2020 class, which was canceled due to COVID-19, but they were offered an option to attend the class the next year.

“Attending Command College gave me exceptional skills to utilize innovation and creativity to anticipate future challenges and have a plan in place,” Yahnke said. “I especially appreciate how the Command College experience has linked me forever with my peers and provided a valuable resource of diverse law enforcement backgrounds and experiences.”

This program is open to command-level law enforcement, Weiner said. "Typically lieutenants, captains, assistant chiefs, deputy chiefs, chiefs, etc." Weiner said. "We had a captain from the Department of Natural Resources who oversees game wardens, who are fully credentialed law enforcement officers in Wisconsin.

“I think one of my biggest takeaways from the program, in addition to the knowledge gained, were the relationships and networking,” Weiner said. “I now have 33 other people from all across the state I can reach out to and vice versa. As an icebreaker, the first day of class we went around the room and introduced ourselves, given our professional background and also about our personal lives. With the exception of one or two who were close and commuted, we all stayed in the dorms at the State Patrol Academy for the six weeks. We ate meals together, spent time outside of class together, including having two cookouts. We got to know each other and about our departments and that we are all facing the same issues, whether your department is large or small.”

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.