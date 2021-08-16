Columbus Cardinals

He’s going to be missed: The Cardinals have a plethora of talent not coming back in quarterback Will Cotter, running back Caden Brunell and receiver Trace Kirchberg. Cotter led the team with 1,117 passing yards, Brunell led with 730 rushing yards and Kirchberg led with 441 receiving yards.

He’s back: Sophomore Colton Brunell, Caden’s younger brother, is returning and is expected to pick up where he left off in the spring. He was third on the team with 163 receiving yards and a score but didn’t get a chance to carry the ball because his older brother took the load most games. He’s expected to be the main running back this year. He’s also slotted to return as a linebacker on defense after finishing fourth last year with 38 total tackles, five sacks, four tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions.