COLUMBUS – Two opposing efforts to bring life into a historic parcel of property in Columbus came to a head on Tuesday night after the city council narrowly decided to keep the property for future development. This, rather than fulfill the wishes to sell the property to a couple wanting to create a lavander and bee farm on the land.

The Columbus City Council approved the purchase of the property that was traditionally known as the Dingee estate at 1400 Park Avenue in the city during its meeting.

Council members Ian Gray, Sarah Motiff and Adam Steiner approved the purchase of the property. Council members Trina Reid and Shelly Albright voted against the purchase of the property. Reid had voted against approving a counteroffer of $560,000 for the property during the city council’s meeting on March 7. She indicated that it was a mistake purchasing the property and said she would prefer for it to be sold for a small profit.

Councilperson Amy Roelke was not in attendance.

David Stira and his husband had hopes for the property and offered $1,000 less than the city council. Stira said that when they attempted to counteroffer, they were denied.

The lot size of the property, which was traditionally known as the Dingee estate, is 7.55 acres and is the last farm inside the city of Columbus.

“I don’t yet live in Columbus, but I hope to,” Stira said, who attended the meeting.

Stira lives with his partner Brian in Maryland. The couple are moving to the area after Brian accepted a position as an attending physician at UW – Madison.

“I’m here to simply advocate for my plan and express my hope that the historic property not be torn down in favor of a housing development, Stira said.

Their plan was to become citizens of Columbus.

“We saw the Dingee estate as our forever home and the future site of a veteran owned small business,” Stira said. “I shared the listing with a friend of mine who said there was a lifetime of work to do on that property, and that is what I wanted to do and why I bid on the property. I wanted that lifetime of work and wanted that project to restore it to what it used to be.”

Stira said their vision was to create a lavender field in the east field and have an aviary to house bees and produce local honey. The smaller barn would become a bed and breakfast and larger barn an event space.

“We hoped to connect our clients with other local businesses such as entertainers, artists and food service professionals here in Columbus,” Stira said.

The couple said they were led to believe there was not much interest in the property and were advised to put in a number and negotiate from there. They removed inspection contingency at the request of the state and increased their offer by 10%. Stira said they then learned that there was another offer and that offer was accepted in an amount of only $1,000 more than they had offered.

“The listing agent and personal representative of the state refused to hear any further offers,” Stira said, who questioned why they would not hear a higher offer for the estate.

About 10 residents of Columbus who had seen a post on a Facebook page for Columbus supported his vision and spoke during the meeting.

Columbus resident Elizabeth Gilbertson talked about the things that have brought visitors to Columbus in the past and spoke in favor of Stira’s plan.

“Let’s be the community that other families come to because they don’t have that experience where they live,’ Gilbertson said.

Columbus mayoral candidate Joe Hammer, who is running against Gray for the position, also spoke and questioned the intentions of the council and where the money was coming for the purchase of the property.

“We can’t increase our tax base if we keep taking property off of our tax base,” Hammer said. “If the city keeps overbidding private bids, what developer is going to want to consider coming into Columbus if they have to compete with the city itself?”

Ian Gray spoke during the committee-of-the-whole meeting about the properties the city owns, including the Dingee property.

“Our city has needs of course and one of the primary ones is housing and increasing our tax base,” Gray said. “We also have resources and opportunities. The city must be thoughtful to progress and maximize our opportunities while preserving our unique history and minimizing the resources in doing so.”

The council approved the Roadmap 2050 in 2018, Gray said. The plan is to maintain the facilities in Columbus but in order to do so the city was to increase its population by 3% annually.

“The entire 2050 plan relies on a 3% annual growth within the city of Columbus,” Gray said. “It is not just a 3% annual growth. That 3% annual growth only goes to fund the historically high debt that the 2050 plan puts us in. It would put us in the highest level of debt that Columbus has ever seen. It would match the record level of debt that Columbus has had in the past.”

The way to pay for that debt would be to grow 3% annually, Gray said, and the other options such as increased taxes or removing city services would be less favorable. He added that over the last decade Columbus has only grown 1.3%.

“For the last several years, we haven’t even grown a percentage,” Gray said.

There is a need in Columbus for growth and Gray said that there are steps needed to be taken to make that happen.

“We are at a crossroads in Columbus,” Gray said. “We either start to grow or we start shrinking. I don’t want to see our library go away. I want our parks and rec.”

Stira said after the meeting that they would continue to look for a similar property.

