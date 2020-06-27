Columbus-Fall River VFW offer scholarships

The Columbus-Fall River Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8090 hosts a scholarship competition each year and are now accepting applications from high school students. Scholarship may be used for traditional college, trade schools and apprenticeships. The winners will be selected after giving a 3-5 minute speech to the post members on the topic “What makes America great?” To qualify, applicants need to have graduated from Columbus or Fall River high schools and have a Veteran relative or be a service member.
The VFW is also participating in the 2021, National Scholarship programs. There are two programs- Patriot’s Pen essay contest for grades 6-8 on the topic “What is Patriotism to Me?” and Voice of Democracy speech contest for grades 9-12. The topic of the 2021, program is “Is this the Country the Founders Envisioned ?”
The VFW wants to recognize outstanding educators who teach Americanism and instill patriotism in students. Students, parents and faculty are encouraged to nominate someone for the “Teacher of the Year” award.
For more information and applications, email vfwquartermaster8090@gmail.com, or visit vfw.org/community/youth-and-education/youth-scholarships.
