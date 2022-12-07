Columbus finalizes ATV/UTV routes in the city

COLUMBUS – The Columbus City Council unanimously approved the use of the city roads to be used by ATV and UTVs during its meeting on Monday.

Columbus approved an advisory referendum in November asking if the city should allow ATV and UTV use on city streets. The referendum passed with 1,276 votes in favor and 1,080 votes against.

According to the ordinance, ATV and UTVs can be used on any street but must travel at a speed limit of 35 mph or lower. In addition, the ATV/UTV route may be altered, amended or terminated by future motion of the city council.

The ordinance has a sunset clause of May 2, 2024, after a referendum will be held on the same topic during the spring election of 2024.

The ordinance will take effect when the signage is put up on all the streets.

The city council also unanimously approved renaming the Columbus Senior Center to The Columbus Community Center. The building is located at 125 N. Dickason Blvd.