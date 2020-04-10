Columbus Fire Department log

10:37 a.m. March 24: The Columbus Fire Department responded to a possible semi on fire on Highway 151 that turned out to be a false alarm. The semi was just having mechanical problems.

5:25 p.m. March 26: The Columbus Fire Department responded to 110 Stuart St. for a fire alarm that turned out to be a false alarm caused by a pull station malfunction.

6:25 p.m. March 26: The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist EMS on Stadler Road for an injured man in the middle of a field. We used our 6 by 6 to transport the patient to the ambulance.

7:18 a.m. March 27: The Columbus Fire Department responded to 333 Transit Road for a Hazmat Spill. Hydrochloric Acid was spilled inside a trailer. The spill was small and we shut down traffic till their hazmat team isolated the incident.

7:05 a.m. April 3: The Columbus Fire Department responded to 110 Stuart St. for a fire alarm activation from a humidifier mist in one of the units. The Fire Chief aired out the room and reset the alarms.