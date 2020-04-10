Columbus Fire Department log

10:37 a.m. March 24: The Columbus Fire Department responded to a possible semi on fire on Highway 151 that turned out to be a false alarm. The semi was just having mechanical problems.
5:25 p.m. March 26: The Columbus Fire Department responded to 110 Stuart St. for a fire alarm that turned out to be a false alarm caused by a pull station malfunction.
6:25 p.m. March 26: The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist EMS on Stadler Road for an injured man in the middle of a field. We used our 6 by 6 to transport the patient to the ambulance.
7:18 a.m. March 27: The Columbus Fire Department responded to 333 Transit Road for a Hazmat Spill. Hydrochloric Acid was spilled inside a trailer. The spill was small and we shut down traffic till their hazmat team isolated the incident.
7:05 a.m. April 3: The Columbus Fire Department responded to 110 Stuart St. for a fire alarm activation from a humidifier mist in one of the units. The Fire Chief aired out the room and reset the alarms.
6:20 p.m. April 3: The Columbus Fire Department responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident on Highway 151. The Chief got on scene and called off the other responding units because this was only a vehicle that had drove off the road into the median.
2:06 p.m. April 5: The Columbus Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Red Bud Trail. This turned out to be a grease pan fire in the kitchen and the fire was out by the time firefighters got on scene. We cleared smoke from the house and checked for hot spots in the kitchen area.
Total number of fire calls so far in 2020 has reached 43.
