Columbus Fire Department log

Jan. 1, 7:53 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a gas leak at N4155 Hamann Road. Highest readings were 30PPM in the basement. The fire department shut the gas off to the furnace and waited for the levels to clear out of the house.

Jan. 3, 11:29 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to an accident when a car that hit a parked car on River Road. The fire department directed traffic and cleaned up debris in the roadway.

Jan. 9, 8:03 a.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle accident on Highway K that ran off the road and hit the ditch embankment. The Jaws of Life was used to get the driver out. The fire department directed traffic and cleaned up debris.

Jan. 9, 1:26 p.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 151 near mile marker 113. The Jaws of Life was used to get the driver and his dog out. The fire department shut down one lane of traffic due to debris in the roadway from the trailer and motorcycle.

Jan. 11, 8:45 a.m. - The Columbus Fire Department responded to W12390 Hwy 16+60 to investigate a possible carbon monoxide poisoning as multiple people and dogs were sick. No levels were found in the residence.