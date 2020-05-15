Columbus Fire Log

April 29, 2:27 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded for a person that had gotten weak while working on a business roof on West James Street. They needed help getting him off the roof. We took Tower 93 and assisted putting the person into the bucket and lowering him to the ground.

May 5, 8:23 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to a report of a large grass fire in a field on Hwy 73 in Dodge County. Upon our arrival the fire was put out and all units returned to the station.

May 7, 6:02 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to Sun Prairie Fire Station 1 with our 3000 Gallon Water Tender to stand by in case they got another call while their department was at a structure fire.

May 8, 1:51 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist EMS on Parkview Circle.

May 9, 9:26 p.m.-The Columbus Fire Department responded to a grass fire in a field on Highway 73 in Dane County. Upon arrival it was deemed to be a control burn that was not followed with the proper procedures. The person was informed he will be receiving a bill for the department’s response and advised on the correct procedures for doing a control burn in the future.