Columbus Fire Log

April 7, 4:27 p.m. -- The Columbus Fire Department responded to assist EMS on Hwy 73 in Dodge County.

April 15, 8:14 p.m. -- Columbus Fire Department responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident with injuries on County Road TT. Firefighters assisted EMS with getting the driver out of the vehicle.

April 18, 2:47 p.m. -- Columbus Fire Department responded to a grass fire by the railroad tracks between O’Connor Road and Baden Street. Due to the high winds that day, the fire was spreading fast and creating multiple spot fires. Fall River, Reeseville, and Lowell Fire Departments were called to assist with their UTV 6x6 units and brush trucks. A total of 5 acres burned and firefighters used 7 gallons of foam and 1,250 gallons of water to fight the fires.

April 21, 1:50 p.m. -- Columbus Fire Department responded to a report of a one-vehicle accident with no injuries on Hwy 151. The fire chief arrived on scene and cancelled the other responding units due to this just being a vehicle that drove off the road into the median.