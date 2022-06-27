Columbus Fourth of July committee marks 50 years

COLUMBUS – The Columbus Fourth of July committee is marking its 50th year of providing holiday sparkle for the community.

The celebration that begins on Thursday has been going on for longer than the committee that runs it, however.

“The Fourth of July has always been a part of the history of Columbus,” Committee member Richard Sheard said.

The Columbus Fire Department was in charge for many years before handing over the reins of the biggest celebration of the year. The city of about 5,000 people grows to eight times its size on the Fourth of July, according to organizers.

The parade, events at the park and fireworks predate the committee that formed in 1972.

Sheard, who ran the fireworks show at the event until four years ago, said that the committee formed after the fire department ran could no longer run the event. At first, service clubs had representatives worked on the celebration, but it was a bigger job and needed a committee so community members stepped up to help.

“Participation has dwindled at times, but now we have a lot younger blood,” Sheard said.

The committee, currently about 25 people, meets monthly for most of the year, but meets more often the closer it gets to July. Sheard said that they all have a specific role to work on but they work together as well to make sure it is the best Fourth of July celebration.

“A lot of what we do is to figure out what worked well the last year and what will work better in the future,” committee member Kayla Hein said.

Drum and Bugle Corps were a big draw to the parade in years past, Sheard said, and there were units attending from the Midwest and Canada. However, after Columbus stopped having competitions, the teams stopped attending the parade. There is still a large interest in the parade which lasts about 1½ hours.

The Fourth of July committee had gotten about $600 yearly from the city to assist with paying for the celebration, but it has been self-sufficient for many years now. This is a good thing for Columbus residents due to the $50,000 price tag to put the event on every year.

Sheard said the committee does save funds to ensure the event is protected in the future, but they use anything left over to provide for the park. In the past they put up fencing around the park and upgraded Fireman’s Park’s electrical infrastructure.

Sheard created the displays for 47 years and remembers the satisfying work of ground displays that would add a unique twist, such as Elvis dancing or the Santa Maria coming to America.

The only year that the Fourth of July celebration was not held in Columbus was in 2020 due to the pandemic. Sheard said that the fireworks and parade have always been on the Fourth of July.

“You have to be consistent,” Sheard said. “We also always have the parade start at noon.”

Some years Columbus has 40,000 people for the celebration, Sheard said.

“People come into town for the parade and then they flow into the carnival activities in the park,” he said.

Committee member Al Strohshein said that the celebration also ends up being a reunion time for families and high school classes.

“They know when Columbus is having the Fourth that it will be the best that it will be,” Strohshein said.

Bands are very important to the parade, Strohshein said. Many area school bands have performed in the parade including Beaver Dam High School. St. Katharine Drexel Band has been a constant participant in the parade.

“Columbus High School will be here as well of course,” Strohshein said.

Parade-goers like music and dancers, Strohshein said, so they try to keep the parade a fun experience for all.

There will be a change this year on the first night. There will not be a movie night for youth. Instead there will be family events in the lower part of the pavilion, venders around the pavilion and the Lo-Fi Killers performing.

The Columbus Fourth of July Celebration runs Thursday until Monday. Family night will kick off the celebration on Thursday, followed by the carnival and bands in Fireman’s park Friday through Sunday. Monday will be the parade, carnival and bands and the fireworks at dusk.

