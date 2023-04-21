COLUMBUS – A home outside of Columbus was damaged after a lightning bolt struck a nearby pine tree on Wednesday.

Columbus Deputy Fire Chief Jerrod Fox, public information officer, said the fire department responded to a home at W3196 Hall Road on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The fire department put out hot spots. A lightning strike sent an electrical force into the wiring of the home.

“Black soot was coming out of most of the outlets in the home and a small fire had burned up in the wiring and the top part of their insulation in the attic,” Fox said.

The fire department remained on the scene until 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Columbus Fire Department was called back on Thursday at 11:50 a.m. after noticing smoke was coming out of the roof.

“A small fire had started in the roof and insulation again,” Fox said.

The fire departments remained on the scene on Thursday until 3 p.m. There was no injuries reported from the homeowner or any firefighters either day.

Discovery Charter School celebrates 15 years Discovery School001.jpg Discovery School002.jpg Discovery School003.jpg Discovery School004.jpg Discovery School005.jpg Discovery School006.jpg