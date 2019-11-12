The Columbus Kiwanis Club will again be conducting its Holiday Wreath sales, taking orders now.
Besides the 18, 24, 36 and 48-inch size wreaths, there are swags, candy cane and cross shapes, and 25-foot roping available. These items are made from quality greenings, and (with the exception of the roping) are decorated with cones, berries and velvet ribbon. In addition, a Kiwanian will deliver them to residents’ doors. For those who would like them for Thanksgiving, the first order will arrive the Friday before Thanksgiving — if orders are placed before Nov. 18. For more information or to place an order, contact any Columbus Kiwanian or call 920-623-2423.
