Columbus School District honors the school lunch heroes

The Columbus School District celebrates School Lunch Hero Day on May 1. The School Nutrition Association and Jarrett Krosoczka, author of the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series, designated this day, celebrated annually since 2013. School Lunch Hero Day provides an opportunity for parents, students, school staff and communities to thank those who provide healthy meals to nearly 30 million of America’s students.

School nutrition professionals will be honored and recognized from students, staff, parents, and the community. Super Heroes will be posted on Facebook. During the 2019–20 school year, the food service program served 51, 652 breakfasts and 111,331 lunches from Sept. 1-March 13. After schools closed, the super heroes in the food service program have served more than 13K meals.

For more information, visit schoollunchheroday.com.

