Columbus School District superintendent to retire at the end of the school year

COLUMBUS – The Columbus School District Superintendent plans to retire at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Annette Deuman will end her seven years with the Columbus School District July 1. She is the second area superintendent to announce retirement following the 2021-22 school year. Cambria-Friesland Superintendent Timothy Raymond will be leaving July 1.
Deuman has spent 30 years in education.
“I have dedicated seven years to the community, staff, families, and students of Columbus” Deuman said in her retirement letter. “I would like to thank the staff, administration, community and school board members who have supported me during this time. I have been faithful to the skills and talents that I have been given as a teacher, principal and superintendent – as an educator. I believe I have been true in the values of integrity, honesty, and having courage to stand for what is right.”
Deuman said she always wanted to be a teacher.
“Making a difference in the learning for students is all that I have ever wanted to do,” Deuman said. “More than new buildings, report card scores or athletic achievements, I hope to be remembered more for the guaranteed and viable curriculum created at all grade levels assuring that all students have an equal opportunity to learn.”
Early on in her tenure in Columbus, Deuman was challenged to find a community-based, long-term plan for the future of the school district, according to a press release from the district. That strategic plan, Launching a New Legacy, set the path and identified the long-term priorities of the community that have guided her work in Columbus.
Columbus School District voters approved a $30 million referendum in 2020 that is adding space to the elementary school and high school and upgrading facilities at the middle school.
Deuman said the district has overhauled the literacy and mathematics programs in the past several years.
“While the pandemic may have momentarily slowed our progress, all the pieces are in place for students to become avid readers and writers, creative problem solvers and all students learning at high levels,” Deuman said her retirement letter.
Columbus School District has a healthy fund balance which has resulted in improved credit scores and the elimination of annual short-term borrowing, according to a press release from the district, which said Deuman's work helped reduce the impact of the referendum borrowing.
Three years ago, she successfully coordinated on-site mental health services for students through direct counseling services. Additionally, she has overseen the implementation of extensive staff training and guidance curriculum updates to better meet student mental health needs. Blessings in a Backpack was launched in 2017 through a partnership with the Columbus Oddfellows. This program works to reduce food insecurity among students and has received regular financial support from individuals and organizations in the Columbus area.
Deuman said she is looking forward in her retirement to spending more time with her family and grandchildren, pursuing other interests, and hints that she may find a way to continue to be involved in education.
“Perhaps one day in the future, I will live out my childhood dream of being a teacher,” Deuman said in the letter.
In the coming weeks, the Columbus School District Board of Education will begin discussing a hiring process for qualified superintendent candidates.