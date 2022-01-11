Columbus School District superintendent to retire at the end of the school year

Early on in her tenure in Columbus, Deuman was challenged to find a community-based, long-term plan for the future of the school district, according to a press release from the district. That strategic plan, Launching a New Legacy, set the path and identified the long-term priorities of the community that have guided her work in Columbus.

Columbus School District voters approved a $30 million referendum in 2020 that is adding space to the elementary school and high school and upgrading facilities at the middle school.

Deuman said the district has overhauled the literacy and mathematics programs in the past several years.

“While the pandemic may have momentarily slowed our progress, all the pieces are in place for students to become avid readers and writers, creative problem solvers and all students learning at high levels,” Deuman said her retirement letter.

Columbus School District has a healthy fund balance which has resulted in improved credit scores and the elimination of annual short-term borrowing, according to a press release from the district, which said Deuman's work helped reduce the impact of the referendum borrowing.