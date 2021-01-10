COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU TEMPLATE (copy)

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chicken breast, peas and carrots, brown rice fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Tuesday: Burger on bun, cowboy beans, coleslaw, fruit.
Wednesday: scalloped potatoes and ham, squash, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Thursday: Baked ziti with chicken, green salad, fruit, breadsticks.
Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, whole-wheat bread.