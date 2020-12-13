COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chicken, broccoli, and rice casserole, green beans, fruit.
Tuesday: Spaghetti and meat sauce, green salad, fresh fruit, garlic breadstick.
Wednesday: Cabbage roll casserole, fruit, cookie.
Thursday: Baked chicken, glazed carrots, potato salad, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
Friday: Sliced pork, mashed potatoes, peas, fruit, whole-wheat bread.
