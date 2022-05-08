COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Pork steak, mashed potatoes, red cabbage, peach slices, Butterfinger torte, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, tropical fruit salad, cinnamon roll, French bread.
Wednesday: Baked chicken, garlic mashed potato, three bean salad, pear slices, molasses cookie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Smoked sausage, baby red potatoes, carrots, petite banana, raspberry sherbet cup, dinner roll.
Friday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, health slaw, honeydew melon, blonde brownie, sliced bread.