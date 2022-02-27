COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Baked chicken, twice baked-style potatoes, copper penny salad, Butterfinger torte, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, fruited gelatin, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, raspberry sherbet, cantaloupe slice, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, three bean salad, birthday cake, apple slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Vegetarian lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, sugar cookie, petite banana, French bread.