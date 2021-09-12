COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Baked chicken, twice baked-style potato, three bean salad, vanilla pudding, apple slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, red velvet cake, cantaloupe slice, French bread
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, chocolate chip cookie, applesauce, sliced bread.
Thursday: Smoked sausage, baked potato, mixed vegetables, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll, dinner roll.
Friday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potato, corn, petite banana, ice cream cup, sliced bread.