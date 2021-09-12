 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
0 Comments
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Baked chicken, twice baked-style potato, three bean salad, vanilla pudding, apple slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Baked spaghetti, Italian blend vegetables, red velvet cake, cantaloupe slice, French bread

Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, chocolate chip cookie, applesauce, sliced bread.

Thursday: Smoked sausage, baked potato, mixed vegetables, fruited gelatin, cinnamon roll, dinner roll.

Friday: Liver and onions, garlic mashed potato, corn, petite banana, ice cream cup, sliced bread.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News