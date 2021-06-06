 Skip to main content
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Monday: Burgundy/mushroom chopped steak, mashed potatoes, Swiss spinach, cinnamon roll, pear slices, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Glazed ham, baked beans, health slaw, vanilla pudding, apple slices, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Lasagna casserole, broccoli cuts, chocolate raspberry torte, fruited gelatin, French bread.

Thursday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, fudge cookie, honeydew melon, dinner roll.

Friday: Cranberry/kraut meatballs, baked potato, tossed salad, chocolate pudding, petite banana, sliced bread.

