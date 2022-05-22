 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER

COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

  • 0

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.

Menus

Monday: Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, tossed salad, pear slices, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.

Tuesday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cantaloupe slice, cookie, dinner roll.

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, casserole, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie, sliced bread.

Thursday: Chicken marsala, baked potato, wax beans, fruited gelatin, carrot cake, dinner roll.

Friday: Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, honeydew melon, chocolate sundae cup.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News