COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Meatloaf, calico bean casserole, tossed salad, pear slices, cinnamon roll, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Roast pork loin, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, cantaloupe slice, cookie, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, casserole, broccoli cuts, pineapple tidbits, fudge brownie, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken marsala, baked potato, wax beans, fruited gelatin, carrot cake, dinner roll.
Friday: Bratwurst on a bun, baked beans, corn, honeydew melon, chocolate sundae cup.