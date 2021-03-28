COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Hawaiian meatballs, brown rice, broccoli, fruit.
Tuesday: Brat on a bun, potato salad, three bean salad, fruit.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, dressing, fruit.
Thursday: Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, birthday cake, apple sauce, dinner roll.
Friday: Closed, no meal due to holiday.