COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, pickled beet salad, chocolate cloud torte, pear slices, sliced bread.
Tuesday: Cranberry kraut meatballs, white bean salad, wax beans, butterscotch pudding, cantaloupe slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, tossed salad, carrot cake with cream cheese frosting, apple slices, sliced bread.
Thursday: Barbecue pork, baby red potatoes, western corn, orange slices, petit banana, dinner roll.
Friday: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, molasses cookie, peach slices, sliced bread.