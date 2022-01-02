COLUMBUS SENIOR CENTER MENU

Columbia County ADRC meal program deliveries will continue as usual. No congregate meals will be served, but normal congregate participants have options for continuing to receive lunch by contacting the ADRC at 888-742-9233.
Menus
Monday: Closed to observe, New Year's Day
Tuesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, chocolate pudding, pear slices, dinner roll.
Wednesday: Ham roll, baked beans, health slaw, cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits, sliced bread.
Thursday: Chicken breast, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetable, birthday cake, apple slices, dinner roll.
Friday: Beef stroganoff, casserole, tossed salad, chocolate chip cookie, petite banana, sliced bread.